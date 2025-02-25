PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change.

Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while the NDP said it would look carefully at it.

In November 2020, the Ford government passed a bill that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock, setting Ontario permanently on Daylight Saving Time.

While the bill received royal assent, it has yet to be proclaimed into law because it was contingent on New York and Québec making the same change.

But in recent months, both jurisdictions have signaled a willingness to do so.

In October 2024, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette launched a public consultation on the time change, saying the government in the province could subsequently table legislation to abolish the practice, though has yet to do so.

In December 2024, before assuming office, U.S. President Trump expressed his desire to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, writing on his Truth Social, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient and very costly to our Nation.”

In a new statement to 680 NewsRadio, the PC campaign reiterated its desire to scrap the time change if re-elected saying, “We will follow through on this change provided Quebec and New York State decide to officially do the same.”

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie told 680 NewsRadio, “What we need is consistency, I don’t like that we change it, so let’s just pick one and stick to it.”

When asked what her position is, NDP leader Marit Stiles said, “We certainly would be looking carefully at it.”

In Ontario, changing the clocks twice a year started in 1918. Currently, it is up to provinces and territories to determine adherence to Daylight Saving Time.

Sleep experts have long called for the time change to be abolished. However, if Ontario were to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time, cities like Toronto and Ottawa wouldn’t see dawn break until about 8:45 a.m. in December and January.

The clocks will move forward and Daylight Saving Time will begin again on Sunday March 9.