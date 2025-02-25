PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

In November 2020, the Ontario legislature with the support of the Ford government passed legislation that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock.

By Richard Southern

Posted February 25, 2025 5:54 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:55 pm.

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change.

Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while the NDP said it would look carefully at it.

In November 2020, the Ford government passed a bill that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock, setting Ontario permanently on Daylight Saving Time.

While the bill received royal assent, it has yet to be proclaimed into law because it was contingent on New York and Québec making the same change.

But in recent months, both jurisdictions have signaled a willingness to do so.

In October 2024, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette launched a public consultation on the time change, saying the government in the province could subsequently table legislation to abolish the practice, though has yet to do so.

In December 2024, before assuming office, U.S. President Trump expressed his desire to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, writing on his Truth Social, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient and very costly to our Nation.”

In a new statement to 680 NewsRadio, the PC campaign reiterated its desire to scrap the time change if re-elected saying, “We will follow through on this change provided Quebec and New York State decide to officially do the same.”

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie told 680 NewsRadio, “What we need is consistency, I don’t like that we change it, so let’s just pick one and stick to it.”

When asked what her position is, NDP leader Marit Stiles said, “We certainly would be looking carefully at it.”

In Ontario, changing the clocks twice a year started in 1918. Currently, it is up to provinces and territories to determine adherence to Daylight Saving Time.

Sleep experts have long called for the time change to be abolished. However, if Ontario were to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time, cities like Toronto and Ottawa wouldn’t see dawn break until about 8:45 a.m. in December and January.

The clocks will move forward and Daylight Saving Time will begin again on Sunday March 9.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

43m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

9m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...
'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

5h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

43m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

9m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...
'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

4h ago

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

6h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

23h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.
More Videos