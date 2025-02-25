Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Jane and Finch

Toronto police tape. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 25, 2025 9:36 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 9:51 pm.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, but their injuries are now being considered life-threatening.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The northbound lanes of Jane Street are closed at Finch.

