Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Jane and Finch

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, but their injuries are now being considered life-threatening.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The northbound lanes of Jane Street are closed at Finch.