Ukraine and US have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukrainian officials say

A damaged apartment building is seen after a Russian guided aircraft bomb attack in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

By Susie Blann, Hanna Arhirova And Vasilisa Stepanenko, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2025 4:35 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:40 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

Another official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine, which is why Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal.

According to one official, some technical details are still to be worked out. However, the draft does not include a contentious Trump administration proposal to give the U.S. $500 billion worth of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv.

Instead, the U.S. and Ukraine would have joint ownership of a fund, and Ukraine would in the future contribute 50 percent of future proceeds from state-owned resources, including minerals, oil, and gas. One official said the deal had better terms of investments and another one said that Kyiv secured favorable amendments and viewed the outcome as “positive.”

The deal does not, however, include security guarantees. One official said that this would be something the two presidents would discuss when they meet.

The progress in negotiating the deal comes after Trump and Zelenskyy traded sharp rhetoric last week about their differences over the matter.

Zelenskyy said he balked at signing off on a deal that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed during a visit to Kyiv earlier this month, and the Ukrainian leader objected again days later during a meeting in Munich with Vice President JD Vance because the American proposal did not include security guarantees.

But the two sides made significant progress during a three-day visit to Ukraine last week by retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

The idea was initially proposed last fall by Zelenskyy as part of his plan to strengthen Kyiv’s hand in future negotiations with Moscow.

Susie Blann, Hanna Arhirova And Vasilisa Stepanenko, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

44m ago

PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change. Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while...

13m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

10m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

44m ago

PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change. Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while...

13m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

10m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

Most Watched Today

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

4h ago

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

6h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

23h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.
More Videos