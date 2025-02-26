Canada, Germany working on diversifying trade in face of U.S. threats

OTTAWA — Canadian companies and diplomats are working with their European colleagues to find ways to diversify trade as the U.S. threatens to impose steep tariffs.

Germany’s Ambassador to Canada Tjorven Bellmann says European ambassadors in Ottawa have been in touch with corporations on both sides of the Atlantic to discuss how they can boost trade.

She says that while there’s a lot of interest in capitalizing on a trade deal that Canada and the European Union signed in 2017, both sides have work to do on identifying opportunities.

Bellman’s comments come ahead of the world’s largest trade fair, the Hannover Messe in Germany, where Canada is this year’s partner country.

Jayson Myers, head of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, says Canadian companies are looking to partner on artificial intelligence, robotics and clean energy, especially in Germany’s large automotive and machinery sectors.

Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull says Canada is looking to Europe as a counter-balance to damaging tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada and its European partners.

The three were speaking at a press briefing Wednesday ahead of the Hannover Messe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press