Chiefs in Ontario vote in favour of federal child welfare reform deal

Assembly of First Nations Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict looks on during the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. First Nations chiefs in Ontario are voting today on whether to accept a child welfare reform deal with Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2025 12:15 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 1:57 pm.

OTTAWA — First Nations chiefs in Ontario voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favour of a child welfare reform deal with the federal government.

The Ontario-specific deal to allow First Nations to take control of child welfare was supported by 76 chiefs in assembly, with four objections and three abstentions.

As the vote concluded, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said the decision will allow First Nations to end discrimination in their communities and offer better support to families.

“We can’t wait for a national agreement. It’s too important in our communities,” he told the chiefs gathered in Toronto.

“Yes, there’s a lot of work to do, but I believe today is a very momentous moment. Not only are we stopping discrimination in our communities — in your communities — we’re advancing your jurisdiction to create more tools to advance your nation.”

Benedict said he will keep chiefs briefed on developments over the next few months as the deal moves toward federal government and Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) approval.

“We will not always get to 100 per cent consensus, but we’re building upon the important work that we’re doing,” he said.

“This is not about the Ontario regional chief, this is not about the chiefs of Ontario. This is about each and every one of you as leaders and representatives of your communities … Miigwech and congratulations to each and every one of you.”

A national $47.8 billion deal proposed by the federal government to reform the First Nations child welfare system was voted down on two occasions last year, when chiefs across the country said it didn’t go far enough on eliminating discrimination.

That deal was the result of a CHRT ruling that found the federal government was discriminating against First Nations children on reserve because they received less in child welfare funding than those who lived off-reserve.

The CHRT ordered Ottawa to work with First Nations across the country to reform the system.

The $47.8 billion national agreement was to cover 10 years of funding for First Nations, allowing them to take control of child welfare services from the federal government, create a body to deal with complaints and set aside money for prevention.

Chiefs in Ontario voted in favour of the package last year. They gathered in Toronto Wednesday to decide how to move forward with an Ontario-specific deal they negotiated with Ottawa that was largely in line with the terms of the national deal.

The side-deal with Ontario has been criticized for months by First Nations outside the province. The federal government told the Assembly of First Nations earlier this year it was not prepared to renegotiate reforms on a national level.

The chiefs may have little time to finalize the deal before the next federal election, which could come in early spring.

Benedict said last month he was confident an agreement could be finalized before the election because the reforms only need cabinet approval, not a vote in the House of Commons.

He is expected to address chiefs again during an official signing ceremony later Wednesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

47m ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39. New York City police responding to...

1h ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

3h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

47m ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39. New York City police responding to...

1h ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

3h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Federal Liberal leadership race: English language debate in Montreal

The four candidates for the federal Liberal leadership race, Frank Baylis, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, faced off for a second consecutive night in Montreal for the English language debate. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

14h ago

1:31
Wrong-way driver plunges through hole in Gardiner Expressway construction site

Police say an impaired driver drove into a construction site on the Gardiner Expressway before plunging through a hole. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:34
Arrests made during lockdown at Brampton high school

A Brampton high school was the scene of a lockdown with heavily armed officers searching the building. Shauna Hunt reports two people were arrested in connection with a stolen car investigation.

17h ago

3:04
Multiple rounds of rain/snow before the weekend

Toronto could see two rounds of rain or snow ahead of the weekend when the temperature is expected to plummet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

More Videos