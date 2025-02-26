Calling Donald Trump a “fascist,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the U.S. president should be banned from attending the G7 summit in Alberta in June.

“I don’t understand why we would let Donald Trump come to the G7 in Canada,” Singh said during a speech organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday afternoon. “He threatens our sovereignty and he has no respect for us and the institutions.

“These meetings should be focused on how we are going to resist Donald Trump.”

A few minutes earlier, the leader of the New Democratic Party took stock of the first month of Trump’s second presidency, pointing out, among other things, cuts to international aid, announcements of the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, the granting of “superpowers” to billionaires and his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“What do you call a leader who threatens his allies, spreads disinformation and fires anyone who disagrees with him, even those in law enforcement and the military? We call him a fascist,” said Singh.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking at the Conseil des relations internationales de Montréal (CORIM) in Montreal Feb. 26, 2025. (Karol Dahl, CityNews)

The next G7 meeting is scheduled to be held June 15-17 in the Kananaskis region, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

An Alberta man’s petition asking Ottawa to bar Trump from entering the country for the meeting has garnered more than 28,000 signatures.

