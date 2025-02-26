Donald Trump should be banned from next G7 meeting in Alberta, Jagmeet Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking at the Conseil des relations internationales de Montréal (CORIM) in Montreal Feb. 26, 2025. (Karol Dahl, CityNews)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2025 4:46 pm.

Calling Donald Trump a “fascist,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the U.S. president should be banned from attending the G7 summit in Alberta in June.

“I don’t understand why we would let Donald Trump come to the G7 in Canada,” Singh said during a speech organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday afternoon. “He threatens our sovereignty and he has no respect for us and the institutions.

“These meetings should be focused on how we are going to resist Donald Trump.”

A few minutes earlier, the leader of the New Democratic Party took stock of the first month of Trump’s second presidency, pointing out, among other things, cuts to international aid, announcements of the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, the granting of “superpowers” to billionaires and his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“What do you call a leader who threatens his allies, spreads disinformation and fires anyone who disagrees with him, even those in law enforcement and the military? We call him a fascist,” said Singh.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking at the Conseil des relations internationales de Montréal (CORIM) in Montreal Feb. 26, 2025. (Karol Dahl, CityNews)

The next G7 meeting is scheduled to be held June 15-17 in the Kananaskis region, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

An Alberta man’s petition asking Ottawa to bar Trump from entering the country for the meeting has garnered more than 28,000 signatures.

–This report by La Presse Canadienne was translated by CityNews

Top Stories

Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto says some of its major corporate sponsors have pulled support for this year’s festival as the backlash towards diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives intensifies.  In an interview...

2h ago

Next week or April? Trump muddies waters on tariff threats against Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said again Wednesday he plans to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change through...

40m ago

Bloor Street bike lane battle heats up as Etobicoke business owners sue city, local councillor

The often-maligned bike lanes along Bloor Street West remain a hot topic as a group of Etobicoke business owners is banding together to sue the City of Toronto, its transportation manager and a city councillor. The...

44m ago

Toronto to put together expert panel amid spike in coyote attacks in Liberty Village, Fort York

The City of Toronto is proposing putting together an expert panel in order to determine how to deal with the coyotes causing a spike in attacks in the Liberty Village and Fort York area. It's a part...

2h ago

