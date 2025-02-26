More LGBTQ+ Americans are looking to come to Canada since Trump was elected

A Pride flag flies on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during a Pride event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 1:53 pm.

OTTAWA — A LGBTQ+ aid organization says there was a massive spike in the number of Americans looking to leave the country immediately after U.S. President Donald Trump was re-elected.

Rainbow Railroad reports it received nearly 1,200 inquires from LGBTQ+ Americans on Nov. 6, 2024 alone, after getting about 700 U.S.-based inquiries up to that point in 2024.

The organization, which works to help LGBTQ+ people fleeing persecution in their home countries, says that in the vast majority of cases, Americans don’t meet the definition of an asylum seeker.

Canadian immigration lawyers say they are seeing a similar increase in the number of LGBTQ+ Americans looking to leave the country.

Adrienne Smith runs a small immigration law firm in Toronto and says she receives five to 10 inquiries daily about moving to Canada.

She says it can be hard to qualify for Canadian permanent residency if your work history doesn’t match the federal government’s current economic immigration priorities, which include science and engineering, health care and transportation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

