Supreme Court of Canada moving away from social media platform X

The Supreme Court of Canada says it’s moving away from the social media platform X.

In an apparent farewell post to its more than 45,000 subscribers, the top court says it will focus its communication efforts on other platforms.

It invites people to follow the court on its LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts for updates.

The Supreme Court had no immediate response when The Canadian Press asked it why it is distancing itself from the social media platform.

According to its account profile, the court joined the platform in 2015 when it was known as Twitter.

In recent years, Chief Justice Richard Wagner has stressed the importance of communicating with Canadians about the court’s work.