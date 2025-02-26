Supreme Court of Canada moving away from social media platform X

The Supreme Court of Canada says it is moving away from the social media platform X. The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2025 10:48 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 11:29 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada says it’s moving away from the social media platform X.

In an apparent farewell post to its more than 45,000 subscribers, the top court says it will focus its communication efforts on other platforms.

It invites people to follow the court on its LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts for updates.

The Supreme Court had no immediate response when The Canadian Press asked it why it is distancing itself from the social media platform.

According to its account profile, the court joined the platform in 2015 when it was known as Twitter.

In recent years, Chief Justice Richard Wagner has stressed the importance of communicating with Canadians about the court’s work.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

6m ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

1h ago

White House says tariffs moving forward but there's still room for negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties is set to take effect next week — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change...

1h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

6m ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

1h ago

White House says tariffs moving forward but there's still room for negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties is set to take effect next week — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change...

1h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Federal Liberal leadership race: English language debate in Montreal

The four candidates for the federal Liberal leadership race, Frank Baylis, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, faced off for a second consecutive night in Montreal for the English language debate. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

12h ago

1:31
Wrong-way driver plunges through hole in Gardiner Expressway construction site

Police say an impaired driver drove into a construction site on the Gardiner Expressway before plunging through a hole. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

3:04
Multiple rounds of rain/snow before the weekend

Toronto could see two rounds of rain or snow ahead of the weekend when the temperature is expected to plummet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

23h ago

2:42
Toronto marks three years of war in Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits three years, Toronto’s Ukrainian community calls for continued support. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos