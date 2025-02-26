Thousands of Slack users reported connectivity issues with the online workplace messaging platform on Wednesday morning.

According to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com, at least 3,090 Slack users reported issues at the peak of the outage around 11:35 a.m.

An incident status report posted to the company’s official website says an investigation is in progress for “deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages and API-related features.”

“We’ll be back with more updates as soon as they’re available,” a message reads.

