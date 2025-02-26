Thousands of Slack users reported system outages Wednesday morning

The Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. In a deal announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 26, 2025 1:14 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 1:21 pm.

Thousands of Slack users reported connectivity issues with the online workplace messaging platform on Wednesday morning.

According to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com, at least 3,090 Slack users reported issues at the peak of the outage around 11:35 a.m.

An incident status report posted to the company’s official website says an investigation is in progress for “deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages and API-related features.”

“We’ll be back with more updates as soon as they’re available,” a message reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top Stories

Trump pushes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on Canada and Mexico for another month, saying they will now be implemented on April 2. This delay comes two days after Trump said the 25 per cent...

46m ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39. New York City police responding to...

1h ago

Ontario election: Here's what the main parties are promising on five key issues

With Ontarians heading to the polls on Thursday, here's an overview of what the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens promised on five key issues during the snap campaign. Health care Progressive...

3h ago

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

In today's The Big Story podcast, it’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods. After that happens, the Government...

The Big Story

3h ago

