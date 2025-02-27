Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags.

Officers say they were called to the home near Dupont Street and Spadina Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2025.

According to police, the suspects gained entry into the home by breaking a back door. They later fled on foot and were last seen running eastbound near Dupont Station.

Both suspects are described as being approximately five-foot-seven and between 20 to 30 years old with medium builds. They were last seen wearing dark jackets with the hood worn up at times, black pants and black shoes.

One of the suspects was also seen carrying a Jansport backpack.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.