2 youths arrested after stolen car found parked at Brampton high school

Peel Regional Police say two youths were arrested after a carjacking investigation led them to a Brampton high school, where the stolen vehicle was found parked in the school’s lot.

Officers were first called to the parking lot of a retail store in the Torbram Road and Countryside Drive area in Brampton on Tuesday, February 25, for reports of a carjacking.

Investigators say the victim parked his vehicle in the lot at around 2:35 a.m. and was approached by two suspects wearing masks.

They demanded his keys and after a brief struggle were able to flee in the victim’s vehicle.

“Later in the morning, the victim’s vehicle was located by police in the parking lot of a local high school in Brampton,” a Peel Police release states. “As a result, two young persons were subsequently taken into custody.”

During the arrests, the school was placed in a hold and secure. Police did not reveal if the suspects were students at the school.

Investigators say the two suspects were known to them, with both on judicial releases in relation to previous violent offences at the time of their arrests.

Both were held for bail hearings.

The teens, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing a variety of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.