Gene Hackman tributes pour in from Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, Paul Feig and more

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2025 9:12 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 10:40 am.

Director Francis Ford Coppola, actor Viola Davis, director Paul Feig and actor George Takei are among those paying tribute to Gene Hackman after his death at age 95. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said Thursday.

“The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity, I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.” — Francis Ford Coppola on Instagram.

“The greatest … ” — director Edgar Wright on X.

“So awful. Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in ‘The Conversation’ alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman.” — director Paul Feig on X.

“Loved you in everything! ‘The Conversation,’ ‘The French Connection,’ ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’ ‘Unforgiven’ —tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.” — actor Viola Davis on Instagram.

“One of the best, one of the very, very best, has passed. Everything you ever wanted to know and learn about the craft of screen acting could be found in any, ANY of his performances. ‘The French Connection.’ ‘Crimson Tide,’ ‘The Conversation.’ Gosh! I could go on… A master. — actor Steve Toussaint on Instagram.

“I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace.” — actor Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“A very sad day for the cinema’s family.” — Antonio Banderas on X.

The Associated Press




