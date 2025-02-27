Manitoba becomes first province to join national pharmacare program with $219M deal

Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 12:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Manitoba became the first province to officially join Ottawa’s pharmacare program on Thursday, giving it access to federal funding to cover the cost of birth control and diabetes medications.

“This is the beginning of a journey that cannot end,” Health Minister Mark Holland said at the announcement in Winnipeg.

“There’s no room for politics in this. It’s just logic. It’s the thing we must do for this country.”

The deal will see federal government spend $219 million on pharmacare coverage for Manitoba over four years.

Contraceptives and diabetes medications will be provided “at little to no direct cost” to Manitobans, according to a press release.

Hormone replacement therapy for menopause will also be covered under the agreement.

The Manitoba government launched a program last fall to cover the cost of birth control for its residents.

The federal Pharmacare Act became law in October, setting the stage for Ottawa to begin negotiations with provinces and territories.

The initial phase of the program provides coverage for diabetes and birth control drugs while a year-long study determines the best path toward a full universal pharmacare program.

The legislation was a key part of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP that kept the Liberal minority government in power for more than two years.

Coverage in Manitoba is expected to begin in June — likely after a federal election that could begin next month, once the Liberals have chosen their new leader.

“I wish we could snap our fingers and do these things, but there’s a lot of logistics,” Holland said when asked why the coverage won’t begin sooner.

He added “there are people who want this to die” and said that’s why the federal government wants to be “flawless” in its execution of the program.

“If this is going to be enduring, it has to be done right,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: How and where you can vote

It's election day in Ontario. Ballots can be cast at the voting location listed on your Voter Information Card. Who can vote? Anyone who is 18 years old, lives in Ontario and holds Canadian citizenship....

8m ago

Actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time, warrant shows

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in different rooms of their Santa Fe home and had apparently been dead for some time, according to investigators. Hackman, 95,...

updated

25m ago

Ontario voters head to the polls for election day after snap winter campaign

Ontario's political party leaders have criss-crossed the province, released their platforms and made their pitches over the past month — now it's decision day for voters. It has been an unusual election,...

5h ago

Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 407 in Markham

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Markham, police say. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene near Warden Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Thursday....

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: How and where you can vote

It's election day in Ontario. Ballots can be cast at the voting location listed on your Voter Information Card. Who can vote? Anyone who is 18 years old, lives in Ontario and holds Canadian citizenship....

8m ago

Actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time, warrant shows

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in different rooms of their Santa Fe home and had apparently been dead for some time, according to investigators. Hackman, 95,...

updated

25m ago

Ontario voters head to the polls for election day after snap winter campaign

Ontario's political party leaders have criss-crossed the province, released their platforms and made their pitches over the past month — now it's decision day for voters. It has been an unusual election,...

5h ago

Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 407 in Markham

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Markham, police say. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene near Warden Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Thursday....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

14h ago

2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

2:04
Rain and snow on the way ahead of weekend cold

On and off light snow with some mixed precipitation on Thursday with areas north of the GTA seeing most of the snow accumulation.

17h ago

2:52
Broken watermain sends water gushing into North York basements

Some were standing in 4 feet of water after a broken watermain flooded basements in a North York neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt surveys the damage as emergency repairs are underway.

20h ago

2:46
Federal Liberal leadership race: English language debate in Montreal

The four candidates for the federal Liberal leadership race, Frank Baylis, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, faced off for a second consecutive night in Montreal for the English language debate. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.
More Videos