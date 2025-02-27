North Korea says it performed cruise missile tests, days after it vowed to respond to US threats

In this photo provided on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test firings of what it says are strategic cruise missiles off the country’s west coast Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2025 7:36 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 8:10 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it had test-fired strategic cruise missiles to demonstrate its nuclear counter-attack capability, days after it vowed to respond to what it called escalating U.S.-led hostilities since the start of the Trump administration.

The official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the missile tests off the country’s west coast Wednesday. They were the North’s fourth missile launch event this year and the second of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The launches were designed to inform “the enemies, who are seriously violating our security environment and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment,” of the North Korean military’s counterattack capability and the readiness of its nuclear operations, KCNA said.

Kim expressed satisfaction over the results of the drills and said the military must be fully ready to use its nuclear weapons, the report said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement later Friday that it had detected and tracked the North Korean launches. It said the South Korean military maintains readiness to repel any potential provocation by North Korea based on the solid South Korea-U.S. military alliance.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has boasted of his summitry with Kim during his first term and said he would reach out to Kim again. North Korea hasn’t directly responded to Trump’s overture as it continues its typical aggressive rhetoric against the U.S. and weapons testing activities.

Many experts say Kim, now preoccupied with his support of Russia’s war against Ukraine with supply of weapons and troops, won’t likely embrace Trump’s outreach anytime soon. They say Kim could reconsider if he doubts he’ll maintain North Korea’s current solid cooperation with Russia after the war ends.

Last Saturday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry alleged the U.S. and its allies were ramping up more serious military provocations targeting North Korea since Trump took power. It cited the recent U.S.-South Korean aerial exercise involving a U.S. B-1B bomber and other reported activities involving U.S. military assets. A Defense Ministry statement said North Korea will counter the strategic threat of the U.S. with strategic means.

Kim and Trump met three times from 2018-19 to discuss the fate of North Korea’s nuclear program, but their diplomacy derailed due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. Kim has since sharply increased the pace of weapons tests to expand and modernize his nuclear arsenal. Having a bigger nuclear arsenal now, experts say Kim would think he could win greater U.S. concessions if he revives diplomacy with Trump.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1m ago

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1h ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in Cabbagetown armed bank robbery

Toronto police are investigating an armed bank robbery that allegedly took place in Cabbagetown South early Thursday evening. Authorities say an unnamed financial institution was robbed just after 8...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1m ago

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1h ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in Cabbagetown armed bank robbery

Toronto police are investigating an armed bank robbery that allegedly took place in Cabbagetown South early Thursday evening. Authorities say an unnamed financial institution was robbed just after 8...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

8h ago

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

21h ago

2:31
LCBO to increase fees on all beers

The LCBO is set to increase its service fees on all beers, a move that craft breweries say will hurt their wallet and yours. Brandon Choghri with the response from small brewers, struggling to compete with their corporate counterparts.
2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.
2:04
Rain and snow on the way ahead of weekend cold

On and off light snow with some mixed precipitation on Thursday with areas north of the GTA seeing most of the snow accumulation.

More Videos