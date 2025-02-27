Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

(L to R) Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, and NDP Leader Marit Stiles. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 27, 2025 9:23 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 10:47 pm.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won’t be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent.

Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in Mississauga and the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, will beat Crombie.

The Ontario Liberal party regained party status, but the NDP will remain the Official Opposition.

“I know tonight wasn’t exactly the result we were looking for, but you should be very, very proud of what we did tonight,” she told supporters.

“People counted us out. They said the Ontario Liberal Party was dead. Ha. Tonight, you proved them wrong…It is a momentum that we can continue to push forward and to grow.”

In a speech to supporters, Crombie indicated she will stay on as leader.

Conservative Leader Doug Ford reclaimed his Etobicoke North seat on the road to his third successive majority government.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also reclaim his Guelph seat and NDP Leader Marit Stiles will reclaim her Davenport seat.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario. The last time Ontario Conservatives won three straight majority governments was 54 years ago, from 1963 to...

ONTARIO ELECTION

28m ago

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). Most polls have closed, but nine polls have...

ONTARIO ELECTION

26m ago

Liberals win enough seats to regain official party status

The Liberals will secure enough seats to regain official party status after two terms in the single digits, but Leader Bonnie Crombie failed to win a seat in Mississauga East-Cooksville. The Liberals...

5m ago

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

22m ago

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario. The last time Ontario Conservatives won three straight majority governments was 54 years ago, from 1963 to...

ONTARIO ELECTION

28m ago

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). Most polls have closed, but nine polls have...

ONTARIO ELECTION

26m ago

Liberals win enough seats to regain official party status

The Liberals will secure enough seats to regain official party status after two terms in the single digits, but Leader Bonnie Crombie failed to win a seat in Mississauga East-Cooksville. The Liberals...

5m ago

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Snow expected Friday before cold weekend

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Friday before colder temperatures take over. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

3h ago

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

10h ago

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

23h ago

2:31
LCBO to increase fees on all beers

The LCBO is set to increase its service fees on all beers, a move that craft breweries say will hurt their wallet and yours. Brandon Choghri with the response from small brewers, struggling to compete with their corporate counterparts.
2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos