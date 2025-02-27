Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won’t be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent.

Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in Mississauga and the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, will beat Crombie.

The Ontario Liberal party regained party status, but the NDP will remain the Official Opposition.

“I know tonight wasn’t exactly the result we were looking for, but you should be very, very proud of what we did tonight,” she told supporters.

“People counted us out. They said the Ontario Liberal Party was dead. Ha. Tonight, you proved them wrong…It is a momentum that we can continue to push forward and to grow.”

In a speech to supporters, Crombie indicated she will stay on as leader.

Conservative Leader Doug Ford reclaimed his Etobicoke North seat on the road to his third successive majority government.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also reclaim his Guelph seat and NDP Leader Marit Stiles will reclaim her Davenport seat.

With files from The Canadian Press