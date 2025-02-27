Police seek suspect in Cabbagetown armed bank robbery
Posted February 27, 2025 8:44 pm.
Toronto police are investigating an armed bank robbery that allegedly took place in Cabbagetown South early Thursday evening.
Authorities say an unnamed financial institution was robbed just after 8 p.m. near Parliament Street and Carlton Street.
Police are searching for a lone suspect who they say was armed with a gun and fled the scene on foot. No other details were immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.