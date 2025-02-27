Police seek suspect in Cabbagetown armed bank robbery

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 27, 2025 8:44 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an armed bank robbery that allegedly took place in Cabbagetown South early Thursday evening.

Authorities say an unnamed financial institution was robbed just after 8 p.m. near Parliament Street and Carlton Street.

Police are searching for a lone suspect who they say was armed with a gun and fled the scene on foot. No other details were immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

