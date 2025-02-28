Advocates decry watchdog’s proposal to fine air travellers who breach confidentiality

People line up before entering the security zone at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 12:43 pm.

MONTREAL — Passenger rights advocates are raising alarm bells about a proposed rule change that would give the country’s transport watchdog new powers to penalize air travellers.

The Canadian Transportation Agency is putting forward an amendment that would allow it to fine airline customers who breach confidentiality regarding complaints they file with the regulator.

The current complaint resolution process bars customers and airlines from publicly disclosing the outcome of complaints on matters ranging from lost baggage to compensation for a cancelled flight, unless both parties agree to waive confidentiality.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says the would-be regulatory change amounts to a gag order with teeth that discourages passengers from spreading the word on what their fellow travellers could be owed in compensation.

The transportation agency says the rule would merely add routine enforcement powers to a confidentiality provision that was legislated by Parliament.

It says in an email that the move does not signal the regulator’s intent to flex its authority in this area and notes that penalties will not be applied automatically.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

1h ago

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

6h ago

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump shouted at Ukraine's leader on Friday during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for “gambling with millions...

7m ago

Pope had a bronchial spasm and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says

Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long battle...

23m ago

Top Stories

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

1h ago

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

6h ago

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump shouted at Ukraine's leader on Friday during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for “gambling with millions...

7m ago

Pope had a bronchial spasm and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says

Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long battle...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
NDP maintain official opposition status

The votes are in from the 2025 Ontario election and the Ontario NDP will maintain the official opposition status. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:34
Laval Amazon union calls for national boycott

In response to Amazon closing its 7 facilities in Quebec, unionized Amazon warehouse workers from Laval are calling for a national boycott.

19h ago

2:54
Snow expected Friday before cold weekend

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Friday before colder temperatures take over. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

19h ago

More Videos