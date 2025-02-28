Advocates decry watchdog’s proposal to fine air travellers who breach confidentiality

MONTREAL — Passenger rights advocates are raising alarm bells about a proposed rule change that would give the country’s transport watchdog new powers to penalize air travellers.

The Canadian Transportation Agency is putting forward an amendment that would allow it to fine airline customers who breach confidentiality regarding complaints they file with the regulator.

The current complaint resolution process bars customers and airlines from publicly disclosing the outcome of complaints on matters ranging from lost baggage to compensation for a cancelled flight, unless both parties agree to waive confidentiality.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says the would-be regulatory change amounts to a gag order with teeth that discourages passengers from spreading the word on what their fellow travellers could be owed in compensation.

The transportation agency says the rule would merely add routine enforcement powers to a confidentiality provision that was legislated by Parliament.

It says in an email that the move does not signal the regulator’s intent to flex its authority in this area and notes that penalties will not be applied automatically.