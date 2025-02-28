Bell Media eliminates 98 jobs, mostly in ‘service and corporate departments’

Bell Canada signage is pictured on a building in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2025 3:05 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 4:26 pm.

TORONTO — Bell Media says it’s cutting 98 jobs through layoffs and buyouts.

A spokeswoman for the company says most of the jobs are in “service and corporate departments” and no CTV journalists have lost their jobs.

The company says 44 of the jobs are union positions, and many of those employees were offered buyouts.

It comes roughly a year after BCE Inc., Bell Media’s parent company, laid off 4,800 staffers.

That restructuring also involved BCE Inc. selling 45 of 103 Bell radio stations and cancelling several TV newscasts and programming, including its flagship investigative series “W5.” About 10 per cent of those jobs were at Bell Media.

This time around, the company says “no news programs will be cancelled” due to the layoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal...

1h ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

4h ago

Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

Police in York Region are warning of the "devastating consequences" of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck. Police...

1h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and now requires assisted ventilation, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit and requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying an alarming setback...

1h ago

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal...

1h ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

4h ago

Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

Police in York Region are warning of the "devastating consequences" of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck. Police...

1h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and now requires assisted ventilation, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit and requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying an alarming setback...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
'You're gambling with World War three': Trump shouts at Zelenskyy in Oval Office visit

U.S. President Donald Trump clashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. A joint press conference between the two leaders was later cancelled, and Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a mineral deal.

3h ago

0:54
'Have you been to Ukraine?': Zelenskyy clashes with Vance in Oval Office

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashes with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

3h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:34
Laval Amazon union calls for national boycott

In response to Amazon closing its 7 facilities in Quebec, unionized Amazon warehouse workers from Laval are calling for a national boycott.

22h ago

More Videos