Man wanted for attempted murder in New Year’s Day shooting
Posted February 28, 2025 8:16 pm.
A 46-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder that left another man critically injured on New Year’s Day.
Toronto police say that just after 9 p.m. on January 1, 2025, a man approached another man in the Weston Road and Albion Road area and fired “multiple rounds” toward him before fleeing the scene.
A 38-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition with several gunshot wounds.
Police have issued a warrant for Matthew Scott, who is wanted for attempted murder and six firearm-related offences.
Investigators say that at the time of the incident, Scott was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Scott is described as Black, six-foot-two, 230 pounds, with black/grey short receding hair and wearing eyeglasses.