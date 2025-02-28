Man wanted for attempted murder in New Year’s Day shooting

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Scott, wanted on seven charges including attempted murder. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2025 8:16 pm.

A 46-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder that left another man critically injured on New Year’s Day.

Toronto police say that just after 9 p.m. on January 1, 2025, a man approached another man in the Weston Road and Albion Road area and fired “multiple rounds” toward him before fleeing the scene.

A 38-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition with several gunshot wounds.

Police have issued a warrant for Matthew Scott, who is wanted for attempted murder and six firearm-related offences.

Investigators say that at the time of the incident, Scott was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Scott is described as Black, six-foot-two, 230 pounds, with black/grey short receding hair and wearing eyeglasses.

