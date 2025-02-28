Quebec could extend religious symbols ban to school staff other than teachers

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville speaks during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The Quebec government may extend its secularism law, Bill 21, to members of school staff other than teachers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 12:24 pm.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government might extend its ban on religious symbols to members of school staff other than teachers.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville says he wants to strengthen secularism in schools by passing legislation on gender equality and on expanding the scope of the religious symbol ban for public employees.

A report published this morning on 17 schools accused of not abiding by the province’s secularism rules notes that employees including school daycare workers and speech therapists are not covered by the ban, despite being in contact with students.

The report also says the rule against teachers wearing religious symbols is not always applied.

It found that teachers sometimes speak in languages other than French and that students in one high school were covering their faces with a veil and a medical mask.

The province’s secularism law, Bill 21, prohibits public employees such as teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

