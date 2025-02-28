Significant portion of Bloor-Yonge subway closed all weekend

A TTC bus is shown out of service in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2025 9:32 pm.

If your weekend plans involve taking the subway, you may have to factor in additional time to get to your destination.

The closure of a significant portion of Line 1 between Bloor-Young and Osgoode stations, which was scheduled to wrap up Friday night, has now been extended through the weekend.

However, unlike the past week, where trains have been running along the affected portion of the line until 11 p.m., the TTC says there will be no subway service until Monday morning.

The TTC says the closure is needed to accommodate planned track work.

Map showing the TTC subway station closures on March 1 and 2. CITYNEWS

Shuttle buses will be running along the surface route of the subway both Saturday and Sunday.

Commuters can also connect to downtown stations using the University Avenue side of Line 1 at St. George and Spadina stations. Transit riders can transfer to connecting eastbound routes at Queen’s Park Station, St. Patrick Station or Osgoode Station.

On the Yonge Street side of Line 1, commuters can connect to westbound routes using the 94 Wellesly, the 506 Carlton streetcar, the 505 Dundas streetcar, the 501 Queen streetcar or the 504 King streetcar.

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for any customer who requires an accessible connection at a station that may not be accessible.

