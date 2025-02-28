Trump calls Freeland ‘a whack’ and Poilievre ‘not a MAGA guy’ as tariff threat looms

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the East Room at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 12:25 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on domestic Canadian politics as his deadline to impose steep tariffs on Canada inches closer.

In an interview with The Spectator, Trump called Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland terrible and “a whack” — and claimed credit for her resignation as finance minister.

Trump also remarked on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying that “his biggest problem is he’s not a MAGA guy.”

An edited transcript of the Thursday interview with Trump did not provide any new insights into what Canada might do to stop the devastating duties from going forward next week.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after both countries agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

Trump said Thursday he hadn’t seen any progress from Canada and Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

5h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

3h ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

7m ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifts for Toronto as forecasted snowstorm may miss GTA

Environment Canada has lifted a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the GTA, and it appears likely that a forecasted snowstorm could be avoided altogether. Canada's weather agency...

2h ago

