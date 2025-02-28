Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Rocky Mount Event Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Rocky Mount, N.C. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 10:40 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

The order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order.

The executive order will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Designating English as the national language “promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” according to the White House.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order Friday.

The Associated Press

