Two women critically injured in Mississauga

Two women have been critically injured after being struck by a driver in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the Lakeshore Road West and Walden Circle area around 6:15 p.m. Friday following reports a pair of pedestrians had been struck.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported two women to a trauma centre, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition but stable.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.