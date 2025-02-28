Two women critically injured in Mississauga

Two women were critically injured after being struck by a driver in Mississauga on Feb. 28, 2025. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2025 9:06 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 9:14 pm.

Two women have been critically injured after being struck by a driver in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the Lakeshore Road West and Walden Circle area around 6:15 p.m. Friday following reports a pair of pedestrians had been struck.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported two women to a trauma centre, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition but stable.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

