Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 1, 2025 3:13 pm.

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready to take on Donald Trump.

The former deputy prime minister sat down for a 10-minute interview, which immediately started with questions about a potential trade war and Trump’s annexation threats.

Freeland said Canadians were shocked and angered because “the President of the United States is saying repeatedly that he wants to use economic coercion to force us to become the 51st state.”

“Right now, we are a country where four-year-old children are saying, ‘How do we stop this guy from invading my country?’” Freeland said, recalling a story about a worried young girl she met while campaigning in Saskatoon.

“We’re not people who, you know, wear our flag on our lapel, but right now, there is this wave of patriotism … hockey fans are singing ‘Oh, Canada,’ restaurants are pulling U.S. wine from their menu,” she added. “It’s a cold winter, but snowbirds are not flying south.”

READY TO TAKE ON TRUMP

Freeland also discussed the Liberal leadership race and how she’s positioning herself as the candidate who is ready to stand up for Canada and take on Trump.

“I’m saying to Canadians: I can fight for you and I can win,” she added.

Freeland’s comments come one day after the U.S. president called her “a whack” and claimed credit for her resignation as finance minister.

Freeland resigned from cabinet in December – a move which ultimately led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce he was stepping down as Liberal leader.

Trump met with Freeland in his first administration during negotiations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. Freeland was key in negotiating the continental trade pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump called it “the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA” in a December 2019 social media post but pledged to redo the trade agreement shortly after he was re-elected.

TRUMP’S IMPACT ON CANADA’S POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

On Friday’s show, host Bill Maher also raised questions about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his similarities to Trump.

“As soon as the conservative here in America said he was going to invade Canada, suddenly the Conservatives in Canada didn’t look too good,” Maher quipped.

Freeland used the moment to refer to Poilievre as “Maple syrup MAGA” and criticized the opposition leader for imitating Trump. 

“He is pretty Trumpy,” Freeland said. “I think he built a campaign on trying to imitate Trump, but now that Canadians see President Trump wanting to turn us into the 51st state, it’s not going so well.”

“Canadians are very smart, and Canadians understand that right now, what we need the most is someone who can stand up for our country,” she added.

When asked about Trudeau’s declining popularity and what she would do differently as prime minister, Freeland suggested that Trudeau had passed his “sell by” date.

“I am an old-school liberal,” Freeland said. “Liberals in Canada win when we are focused on people and on what they need in their lives, and we lose when people think that we’re focused on virtue signaling and identity politics.”

Maher appeared to be pleased with her response but kept pressing for answers about Trudeau’s rapid decline in the polls, “Why did he go and become one of those elitist types?” Maher asked.

“Politicians lose when we think we are smarter than the people we work for,” Freeland explained. “Our job is not to lecture people. That’s not how democracy works.”

Voting for the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada is underway and will end on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex...

33m ago

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence summit Sunday seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine. The summit was announced...

31m ago

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take its first steps toward expropriating assets held by the Russian government and sanctioned Russian citizens to help fund Ukraine's war effort — measures that could test...

7h ago

FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing following bird strike, engine fire

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at a busy New Jersey airport on Saturday after a bird strike caused an engine fire that could be seen in the morning sky. The plane landed at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex...

33m ago

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence summit Sunday seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine. The summit was announced...

31m ago

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take its first steps toward expropriating assets held by the Russian government and sanctioned Russian citizens to help fund Ukraine's war effort — measures that could test...

7h ago

FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing following bird strike, engine fire

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at a busy New Jersey airport on Saturday after a bird strike caused an engine fire that could be seen in the morning sky. The plane landed at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:37
City daycares and rec centres will shutdown if inside workers hit the picket lines

The city says daycares and rec centres will be forced to close if 30,000 inside workers hit the picket lines. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the labour dispute as the strike deadline looms.

17h ago

3:46
Ford vows to move quickly on tariffs after third majority victory

The new mandate to fight U.S. tariffs and 'Protect Ontario' has Premier Doug Ford promising to move quickly and put measures in place. Mark McAllister recaps the snap Ontario election and what happens from here.

22h ago

1:59
Investigation continues into deaths of Gene Hackman and wife

A search warrant affidavit describes the scene in the New Mexico home where actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead. Erica Natividad reports. 

22h ago

More Videos