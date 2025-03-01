Man seriously injured in stabbing at Victoria Park station

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the bus bay at Victoria Park station.

Police were called to the station at Victoria Park Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say they transported an adult male to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the area towards the westbound subway platform but had no further descriptions.