SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

Special Investigations Unit van is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By John Marchesan

Posted March 1, 2025 7:29 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man.

The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home in the Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road area following reports of a domestic dispute.

The agency says attempts were made to communicate with a man inside the home, which were all unsuccessful.

Early Saturday morning, police deployed a drone into the residence, which located the man dead.

The SIU says an investigation team has been assigned to the case, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

48m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Ontario Liberal Party executive council votes to support Crombie as leader

The Ontario Liberal Party says its executive council has unanimously voted to support Bonnie Crombie staying on as party leader even though she did not win a seat in Thursday's election.  The party...

3h ago

Top Stories

Surge in Ontario measles cases renewing concerns about vaccination and risk of community spread

Ontario is facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, with cases nearly doubling in two weeks, renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread. Public Health...

48m ago

Police searching for male suspect following Scarborough shooting

Police are searching for a man following a late afternoon shooting in Scarborough. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area just before 5 p.m. Saturday following...

1h ago

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Toronto Community...

3h ago

Ontario Liberal Party executive council votes to support Crombie as leader

The Ontario Liberal Party says its executive council has unanimously voted to support Bonnie Crombie staying on as party leader even though she did not win a seat in Thursday's election.  The party...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.

21h ago

1:59
Carney's Brookfield confusion

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is facing criticism over his former company moving its HQ from Canada to America. Carney says the decision came after he left Brookfield, but documents from the firm seem to contradict that.
2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:33
Cold start to the month of March

Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday with blustery northwest winds bringing double-digit wind chills this weekend.
3:46
Ford vows to move quickly on tariffs after third majority victory

The new mandate to fight U.S. tariffs and 'Protect Ontario' has Premier Doug Ford promising to move quickly and put measures in place. Mark McAllister recaps the snap Ontario election and what happens from here.

More Videos