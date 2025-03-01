SIU investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home
Posted March 1, 2025 7:29 pm.
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man.
The Special Investigations Unit says that around 11:30 p.m. on February 28, Toronto police were called to a home in the Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road area following reports of a domestic dispute.
The agency says attempts were made to communicate with a man inside the home, which were all unsuccessful.
Early Saturday morning, police deployed a drone into the residence, which located the man dead.
The SIU says an investigation team has been assigned to the case, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.