Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister a day after White House blowout

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, embraces and greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2025 1:40 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2025 3:37 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the nation’s unwavering support a day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy arrived to shouts of support from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St., where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the U.K. for their support and friendship.

The meeting comes the day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown when Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for U.S. support.

Zelenskyy had been poised to ink a deal to give the U.S. access to mineral riches as Trump pressures Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war with Russia. But he left town without signing anything.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to meet with Starmer on Sunday before a summit with other European leaders to discuss Ukraine and shoring up defenses across the continent.

But the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before the summit that is being held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex...

33m ago

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence summit Sunday seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine. The summit was announced...

31m ago

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take its first steps toward expropriating assets held by the Russian government and sanctioned Russian citizens to help fund Ukraine's war effort — measures that could test...

7h ago

Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready...

43m ago

Top Stories

Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month. Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex...

33m ago

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence summit Sunday seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine. The summit was announced...

31m ago

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take its first steps toward expropriating assets held by the Russian government and sanctioned Russian citizens to help fund Ukraine's war effort — measures that could test...

7h ago

Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:37
City daycares and rec centres will shutdown if inside workers hit the picket lines

The city says daycares and rec centres will be forced to close if 30,000 inside workers hit the picket lines. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the labour dispute as the strike deadline looms.

17h ago

3:46
Ford vows to move quickly on tariffs after third majority victory

The new mandate to fight U.S. tariffs and 'Protect Ontario' has Premier Doug Ford promising to move quickly and put measures in place. Mark McAllister recaps the snap Ontario election and what happens from here.

22h ago

1:59
Investigation continues into deaths of Gene Hackman and wife

A search warrant affidavit describes the scene in the New Mexico home where actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead. Erica Natividad reports. 

22h ago

More Videos