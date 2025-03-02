Canadian fans boo the U.S. national anthem at WWE event in Toronto

After fans packed Scotiabank Arena on Friday night for SmackDown, it was on to Rogers Centre on Saturday for the Elimination Chamber - the first major wrestling event at the dome in 23 years. Rob Leth helped get the fans all riled up.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 2, 2025 12:34 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2025 12:54 pm.

Canadian fans once again drowned out the U.S. national anthem with boos Saturday night at a live WWE event held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Footage shared on social media from the Elimination Chamber event shows fans jeering for nearly a minute during Canadian singer Elizabeth Irving’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The reaction comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would use economic coercion to force Canada to become the 51st state and threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods later this week.

The booing on Saturday night is part of a continuing trend from NHL games in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver over the last few weeks. There were also boos at recent home games of Canada’s lone NBA franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

More than 38,000 wrestling fans purchased tickets to attend the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, which marks the WWE’s first event at the Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18. 

A few celebrities were also in attendance, including rappers Drake, Nav, Lil Yachty and Travis Scott. Actors Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci were also spotted at the match.

“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Expert says Trump wants a 'win' as it remains unclear whether Canada thwarted tariffs

WASHINGTON — Canadians are feeling a foreboding sense of déjà vu as the country waits to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of economy-wide tariffs ultimately materialize on Tuesday,...

4h ago

Francis didn’t need mechanical ventilation on Sunday after respiratory crisis Friday, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis remained in stable condition and didn’t need any mechanical ventilation on Sunday, the Vatican said. It was a sign that his respiratory function was improving as he continues...

8m ago

Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready...

15h ago

Small businesses reveling in buy Canadian even as tariff threat stokes anxiety

TORONTO — U.S. threats to impose tariffs on Canadian goods have been a blessing and a curse for Julie Brown. The co-founder of Toronto-based apparel brand Province of Canada saw sales in the typically...

4h ago

Top Stories

Expert says Trump wants a 'win' as it remains unclear whether Canada thwarted tariffs

WASHINGTON — Canadians are feeling a foreboding sense of déjà vu as the country waits to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of economy-wide tariffs ultimately materialize on Tuesday,...

4h ago

Francis didn’t need mechanical ventilation on Sunday after respiratory crisis Friday, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis remained in stable condition and didn’t need any mechanical ventilation on Sunday, the Vatican said. It was a sign that his respiratory function was improving as he continues...

8m ago

Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready...

15h ago

Small businesses reveling in buy Canadian even as tariff threat stokes anxiety

TORONTO — U.S. threats to impose tariffs on Canadian goods have been a blessing and a curse for Julie Brown. The co-founder of Toronto-based apparel brand Province of Canada saw sales in the typically...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Ontario faces largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years

Public Health Ontario says 78 new measles cases have been identified over the past two weeks, bringing cases to just over 140. As Catalina Gillies reports, the outbreak is renewing concerns about vaccination rates and the risk of community spread.

18h ago

1:44
Local Ukrainian community reacts to tense Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Local community members react to the heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:59
Carney's Brookfield confusion

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is facing criticism over his former company moving its HQ from Canada to America. Carney says the decision came after he left Brookfield, but documents from the firm seem to contradict that.
2:41
Persisting trash trouble sparks outcry from neighbourhood

Residents near Steeles and Islington say they've had trouble getting the city to clear large piles of trash. At the same time, the city says it took longer because there's a deeper issue at work. David Zura explains.
1:59
Investigation continues into deaths of Gene Hackman and wife

A search warrant affidavit describes the scene in the New Mexico home where actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead. Erica Natividad reports. 
More Videos