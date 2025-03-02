Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planned vacation with family

Protesters line Main Street in Waitsfield, Vt., to protest Vice President JD Vance's visit on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Erin Minichiello via AP).

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Crowds protesting Vice President JD Vance the day after an Oval Office blowout over Ukraine lined roadways Saturday near a Vermont ski resort where he planned a weekend vacation with his family.

Many of the hundreds of demonstrators held signs in support of Ukraine, while other anti-war protesters waved Palestinian flags or signs in support of immigrant rights. Protesters showed up at several locations in the area, including both sides of Route 100 in Waitsfield.

Though demonstrations were planned days in advance, they were energized Saturday morning by a heated Oval Office exchange a day earlier between Vance, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance berated Zelenskyy for challenging Trump’s assertions that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be trusted.

“Ski Russia because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation,” Tekla Van Hoven of Waterbury told WCAX-TV.

Vance and his family arrived in Vermont ahead of the weekend, with plans to ski at Sugarbush Resort in Warren.

A few protested at the resort on Saturday.

“There were a handful of protestors at the resort throughout the day, but all were peaceful and none were disruptive,” resort spokesman John Bleh said in an email Sunday. He declined further comment, referring reporters to the White House.

Messages left Sunday for White House officials weren’t immediately returned.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement on Thursday welcoming Vance and his family to the state, and asked Vermont residents to do the same even if they have political differences with the vice president.

“I hope Vermonters remember the vice president is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” the statement said.

A smaller number of protesters in support Vance and President Donald Trump also showed up with a “welcome rally.”

