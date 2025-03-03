Alanis Morissette bets on Las Vegas with first residency at Caesars Palace

Alanis Morissette performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2025 3:42 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 4:32 pm.

TORONTO — Alanis Morissette’s sights are set on the sparkle of the Las Vegas strip.

The Ottawa-raised “Hand in My Pocket” singer has announced plans to launch a limited residency in the gambling capital of the world.

Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025 will run for eight performances — a scattering of dates that begin Oct. 15 and end Nov. 2 — at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Colosseum holds 4,100 spectators and was famously built for fellow Canadian Celine Dion’s 2004 A New Day… residency, which ran for nearly five years.

The details of Morissette’s show are so far being kept under wraps.

Public sales for all dates begin on Friday through Ticketmaster after numerous presale tiers roll out through the week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday, tipping the continent...

0m ago

Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in Scarborough

A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive around 5:30 p.m. The...

7m ago

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Premier Doug Ford says he is considering 'Buy Ontario' legislation in the face of threatened tariffs from the United States. President Donald Trump has said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs...

3h ago

Man wanted in 2 alleged sex assaults in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man believed to be involved in two alleged sexual assaults in Scarborough. Officers say the first incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2024 at the Scarborough Town Centre. A...

59m ago

Top Stories

Trump says economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday, tipping the continent...

0m ago

Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in Scarborough

A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive around 5:30 p.m. The...

7m ago

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Premier Doug Ford says he is considering 'Buy Ontario' legislation in the face of threatened tariffs from the United States. President Donald Trump has said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs...

3h ago

Man wanted in 2 alleged sex assaults in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man believed to be involved in two alleged sexual assaults in Scarborough. Officers say the first incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2024 at the Scarborough Town Centre. A...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Mimico GO Station's limited parking issue now costing drivers

An already frustrating parking situation at a popular west-end GO station just got more costly for commuters after the installation of parking meters. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:22
Former Raptor Norman Powell has two milestone moments

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with former Raptor, now LA Clipper, Norman Powell about two career firsts for him. An All-Star Weekend appearance and his first sneaker deal with Sketchers.

3h ago

2:22
Toronto businesses boycott American products in response to looming U.S. tariffs

Toronto businesses take a stand against ongoing, economic threats from the U.S. Afua Baah speaks with local pubs that are boycotting American products in response to looming Trump tariffs.

22h ago

2:20
Looking for the best in show at Catstravaganza

Pedigrees and Moggies were doing their best to impress the judges at one of the city's premier events for felines, and their owners. CityNews' Rob Leth herded up some cats and files his report. 

23h ago

3:01
Snowmobilers celebrate successful season

This was one of the best snowmobile seasons in a few years. David Zura checks in with avid enthusiasts about how they've been enjoying the snow.

23h ago

More Videos