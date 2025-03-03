Durham police say copper, aluminum being stripped from air conditioning units, 1 man charged

Durham Regional Police allege a man tried to make a cool profit by stripping copper and aluminum from several air conditioning units in Oshawa.

Officers were called about a break-in at 214 Simcoe St. N. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Upon investigating, police learned that three air conditioning units on the property were dismantled and the copper and aluminum was removed from the compressors.

Michael De Laurentiis, 41, of no fixed address is charged with mischief/damage property over $5,000, theft under, possess property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation order.

He was released on an undertaking.

Police say there’s been a string of recent robberies in the region targeting the valuable metals, which U.S. President Donald Trump has recently threatened to slap tariffs on.

“In recent weeks, air conditioning units at various properties, including industrial buildings, restaurants, the Oshawa Armories, and several churches have been targeted,” a Durham police release said.

“The thefts involve cutting copper tubing from air conditioning/HVAC units, resulting in significant property damage.”

Investigators say several of the incidents are still being investigated.