Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in the Upper Beaches

Toronto police on the scene of a pedestrian struck in Scarborough. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 3, 2025 6:05 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 6:48 pm.

A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in the Upper Beaches Monday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved did not remain on the scene.

Road closures are expected on Kingston Road.

