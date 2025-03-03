Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in the Upper Beaches
Posted March 3, 2025 6:05 pm.
Last Updated March 3, 2025 6:48 pm.
A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in the Upper Beaches Monday evening, police say.
Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved did not remain on the scene.
Road closures are expected on Kingston Road.