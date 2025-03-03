Man wanted in 2 alleged sex assaults in Scarborough

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 3, 2025 5:14 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man believed to be involved in two alleged sexual assaults in Scarborough.

Officers say the first incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2024 at the Scarborough Town Centre.

A female was shopping with a friend when the suspect approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect then punched the friend of the victim before fleeing, police say.

Over a month later, on Feb. 10, police were called to investigate a sexual assault at the TTC station near McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

It’s alleged a female victim was waiting for the bus when the suspect approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the area.

Police believe the same man is allegedly responsible for both sexual assaults.

He is described as six feet tall with a heavy build and a short black beard. He was wearing a black hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Anyone who has any information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police.

