Man critically injured in Keelesdale shooting
Posted March 3, 2025 10:55 pm.
Last Updated March 3, 2025 11:21 pm.
A man has made his way to a hospital after reportedly being injured in a shooting in Keelesdale.
Toronto police were called to Keele Street and Rogers Road for reports of a shooting.
Several callers reported gunshots in the area and that a person had been shot. Evidence of gunfire was located and police were told the victim had made his own way to the hospital.
His injuries are considered life-threatening.
No suspect information has been made available at this point.