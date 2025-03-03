Man critically injured in Keelesdale shooting

A man has made his way to a hospital after reportedly being injured in a shooting in Keelesdale.

Toronto police were called to Keele Street and Rogers Road for reports of a shooting.

Several callers reported gunshots in the area and that a person had been shot. Evidence of gunfire was located and police were told the victim had made his own way to the hospital.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been made available at this point.