Man critically injured in Keelesdale shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 3, 2025 10:55 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 11:21 pm.

A man has made his way to a hospital after reportedly being injured in a shooting in Keelesdale.

Toronto police were called to Keele Street and Rogers Road for reports of a shooting.

Several callers reported gunshots in the area and that a person had been shot. Evidence of gunfire was located and police were told the victim had made his own way to the hospital.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been made available at this point.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau says Trump's tariffs are 'unjustified,' vows that Canada will respond

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports set to kick in Tuesday are "unjustified" and vowed that Canada will retaliate with counter-tariffs and other...

2h ago

Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in the Upper Beaches

A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in the Upper Beaches Monday evening, police say. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive...

5h ago

Trump hits ‘pause’ on US aid to Ukraine after Oval dustup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as Trump seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to...

4h ago

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is adding Buy Ontario legislation to the list of measures he is considering in the face of expected tariffs from the United States. Speaking to a mining conference in Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau says Trump's tariffs are 'unjustified,' vows that Canada will respond

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports set to kick in Tuesday are "unjustified" and vowed that Canada will retaliate with counter-tariffs and other...

2h ago

Driver allegedly flees after striking pedestrian in the Upper Beaches

A driver has allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle in the Upper Beaches Monday evening, police say. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Glen Manor Drive...

5h ago

Trump hits ‘pause’ on US aid to Ukraine after Oval dustup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as Trump seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to...

4h ago

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is adding Buy Ontario legislation to the list of measures he is considering in the face of expected tariffs from the United States. Speaking to a mining conference in Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Markets tumble after Trump announces tariff plan

North American markets tumbled just minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would go ahead with his plan to place tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products on Tuesday. Sr. Business Analyst Mike Eppel looks at how bad the damage was.

30m ago

2:36
‘We’re afraid’: Neighbours consider moving after third shooting targeting Brampton home

Bullet holes, cracked bricks and shattered windows seen at a home in Brampton, after a third shooting attack targeting the house. Brandon Choghri with the reaction from neighbours, who say they're starting to fear for their lives.

6h ago

2:15
Canadian government likely resigned to possibility of Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose 10% tariffs on Canadian energy and 25% tariffs on all other Canadian goods beginning Tuesday. Glen McGregor discusses how the Trudeau government will respond and how much it will cost consumers.

7h ago

0:40
Trump: 'No room' for Canada to escape tariffs on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said there is "no room" left for negotiating as he prepares to slap tough tariffs on imported Canadian and Mexican goods beginning Tuesday. Trump's claim about fentanyl coming from Canada has been widely discredited.

7h ago

2:37
Mimico GO Station's limited parking issue now costing drivers

An already frustrating parking situation at a popular west-end GO station just got more costly for commuters after the installation of parking meters. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

More Videos