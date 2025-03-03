As the U.S. threatens tariffs on medications, the first provincial pharmacare deal is signed

The Trudeau government has signed its first provincial deal to implement the first stage of its national pharmacare plan.

The agreement with Manitoba comes just weeks before a possible federal election campaign, and amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with federal Health Minister Mark Holland about whether or not more pharma deals can be signed before Canadians head to the polls, will the program survive after an election, and whether Canadians should brace for higher drug costs amid a possible trade war.