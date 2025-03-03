The Big Story

As the U.S. threatens tariffs on medications, the first provincial pharmacare deal is signed

Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 3, 2025 12:07 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 12:08 pm.

The Trudeau government has signed its first provincial deal to implement the first stage of its national pharmacare plan.

The agreement with Manitoba comes just weeks before a possible federal election campaign, and amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with federal Health Minister Mark Holland about whether or not more pharma deals can be signed before Canadians head to the polls, will the program survive after an election, and whether Canadians should brace for higher drug costs amid a possible trade war.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

3h ago

Crews respond to separate house fires across Toronto, injuries reported

Toronto fire crews responded to separate residential fires on Monday morning, and multiple people were treated for various injuries. The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm...

5h ago

Durham police say copper, aluminum being stripped from air conditioning units, 1 man charged

Durham Regional Police allege a man tried to make a cool profit by stripping copper and aluminum from several air conditioning units in Oshawa. Officers were called about a break-in at 214 Simcoe St....

2h ago

Serena Williams to hold ownership stake in WNBA's Toronto Tempo

Tennis icon Serena Williams has joined the ownership group for the Toronto Tempo. Williams will have a stake in the new WNBA franchise alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The...

30m ago

Top Stories

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

3h ago

Crews respond to separate house fires across Toronto, injuries reported

Toronto fire crews responded to separate residential fires on Monday morning, and multiple people were treated for various injuries. The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm...

5h ago

Durham police say copper, aluminum being stripped from air conditioning units, 1 man charged

Durham Regional Police allege a man tried to make a cool profit by stripping copper and aluminum from several air conditioning units in Oshawa. Officers were called about a break-in at 214 Simcoe St....

2h ago

Serena Williams to hold ownership stake in WNBA's Toronto Tempo

Tennis icon Serena Williams has joined the ownership group for the Toronto Tempo. Williams will have a stake in the new WNBA franchise alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Former Raptor Norman Powell has two milestone moments

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with former Raptor, now LA Clipper, Norman Powell about two career firsts for him. An All-Star Weekend appearance and his first sneaker deal with Sketchers.

15h ago

2:22
Toronto businesses boycott American products in response to looming U.S. tariffs

Toronto businesses take a stand against ongoing, economic threats from the U.S. Afua Baah speaks with local pubs that are boycotting American products in response to looming Trump tariffs.

17h ago

2:20
Looking for the best in show at Catstravaganza

Pedigrees and Moggies were doing their best to impress the judges at one of the city's premier events for felines, and their owners. CityNews' Rob Leth herded up some cats and files his report. 

18h ago

3:01
Snowmobilers celebrate successful season

This was one of the best snowmobile seasons in a few years. David Zura checks in with avid enthusiasts about how they've been enjoying the snow.

18h ago

2:35
Slow warm up this week along with rain

A mix of sun and cloud as temperatures get closer to seasonal thanks to the arrival of southwest winds. Rain arrives on Tuesday

18h ago

More Videos