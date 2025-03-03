Polish democracy hero Wałęsa says Trump’s treatment of Zelenskyy filled him with ‘horror’

FILE - Poland's former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Lech Walesa, is greeted at parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2025

Last Updated March 3, 2025 10:26 am.

Poland’s democracy hero Lech Wałęsa and dozens of other former political prisoners in Poland have written a letter to President Donald Trump, telling him that his treatment of Ukraine’s president at the Oval Office last week filled them “with horror and distaste.”

Wałęsa, who served as president soon after Poland embraced democracy, and the others tell Trump that they found it offensive that he expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show respect and gratitude for the material assistance the United States has given Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

“Gratitude is due to the heroic Ukrainian soldiers who shed blood in defense of the values ​​of the free world. They are the ones who have been dying on the front lines,” they say.

The White House has demanded that Zelenskyy show more openness to potential concessions in order to bring the fighting to an end, but Zelenskyy has been resistant, saying Monday that any deal with Russia is still “very, very far away,” while seeking greater security guarantees from Washington.

Wałęsa posted the letter on Facebook on Monday along with a photograph of himself with Trump. It was signed by himself and 38 other former democracy activists who were imprisoned by Poland’s Moscow-backed communist regime before 1989. Among the others who signed are Adam Michnik, Bogdan Lis, Seweryn Blumsztajn and Władysław Frasyniuk.

“We were also terrified by the fact that the atmosphere in the Oval Office during this conversation reminded us of the one we remember well from interrogations by the Security Service and from the courtrooms in communist courts,” they wrote.

“Prosecutors and judges, commissioned by the omnipotent communist political police, also explained to us that they had all the cards in their hands, and we had none. They demanded that we cease our activities, arguing that thousands of innocent people were suffering because of us. They deprived us of freedom and civil rights because we did not agree to cooperate with the authorities and did not show them gratitude. We are shocked that you treated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a similar way,” they wrote.

Starting in 1980, Wałęsa spearheaded Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement that nine years later led to the peaceful ouster of communism from Poland and inspired other countries to shed Moscow’s domination.

In 1983 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990-95 he served as democratic Poland’s first popularly elected president.

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

3h ago

Crews respond to separate house fires across Toronto, injuries reported

Toronto fire crews responded to separate residential fires on Monday morning, and multiple people were treated for various injuries. The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm...

5h ago

Durham police say copper, aluminum being stripped from air conditioning units, 1 man charged

Durham Regional Police allege a man tried to make a cool profit by stripping copper and aluminum from several air conditioning units in Oshawa. Officers were called about a break-in at 214 Simcoe St....

2h ago

Serena Williams to hold ownership stake in WNBA's Toronto Tempo

Tennis icon Serena Williams has joined the ownership group for the Toronto Tempo. Williams will have a stake in the new WNBA franchise alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The...

31m ago

