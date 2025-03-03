Pope appears to be overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia

A man walks in the ward where Pope Francis is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2025 2:50 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 7:10 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was up and receiving therapy on Monday after apparently overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia. The Vatican said he is stable, off mechanical ventilation and is showing no sign of new infection following a respiratory crisis late last week.

“The pope rested well all night,” the Vatican said in its update from Gemelli hospital, where Francis has been hospitalized since Feb. 14.

On Monday, he had coffee and breakfast and was undergoing therapy.

Earlier, doctors reported the 88-year-old pope spent all day Sunday without using the noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask that pumps oxygen into his lungs that he had to use following the coughing episode and crisis on Friday. Francis did continue to receive high flow supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube.

The respiratory crisis sparked fears of a new lung infection because Francis inhaled some vomit. Doctors aspirated it and said they needed 24 to 48 hours to determine if any new infection took hold.

On Sunday evening, they said Francis remained stable, with no fever or signs of an infection, indicating he had overcome the crisis. His prognosis remained guarded, however, meaning he wasn’t out of danger.

Francis on Sunday also received a visit from the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and his chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra. The content of their talks wasn’t known, but even when at the Vatican, Francis meets at least weekly with them.

He again skipped his weekly noon blessing to avoid even a brief public appearance from the hospital. Instead, the Vatican distributed a message written by the pope from the 10th floor in which he thanked his doctors for their care and well-wishers for their prayers, and prayed again for peace in Ukraine and elsewhere.

“From here, war appears even more absurd,” Francis said in the message, which he drafted in recent days. Francis said he was living his hospitalization as an experience of profound solidarity with people who are sick and suffering everywhere.

“I feel in my heart the ‘blessing’ that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord,” Francis said in the text. “At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.”

The Argentine pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli on Feb. 14 after his bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.

On Sunday night at the Vatican, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski presided over the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us pray together with the entire church for the health of the Holy Father Francis,” said Krajewski, who is the pope’s personal Almoner, a centuries-old job of handing out alms. Francis has elevated the job to make it an extension of his own personal charity.

The American Cardinal Robert Prevost, who heads the Vatican’s powerful office for bishops, was celebrating Monday night’s prayer.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

1h ago

Vancouver producer Samantha Quan wins best picture Oscar for strip club Cinderella story ‘Anora’

"Anora,” a strip club Cinderalla story without the fairy tale ending, was crowned best picture at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Sean Baker’s gritty, Brooklyn-set screwball farce Hollywood’s...

7h ago

Key Oscar moments, from Zoe Saldaña's emotional win and 'Oz' opening to Kieran Culkin's baby wish

There were a lot of smiling faces at the Oscars but one had to stand out — Sean Baker saw his film “Anora” go home with the top film prize and he took four for himself. Its star Mikey Madison was...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says credit card info 'leaked on the dark web' in cyber attack

The Toronto Zoo says transaction data, including credit card information, was "leaked on the dark web" following a cyber attack more than a year ago. The zoo published a final update this weekend on...

12h ago

Top Stories

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

1h ago

Vancouver producer Samantha Quan wins best picture Oscar for strip club Cinderella story ‘Anora’

"Anora,” a strip club Cinderalla story without the fairy tale ending, was crowned best picture at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Sean Baker’s gritty, Brooklyn-set screwball farce Hollywood’s...

7h ago

Key Oscar moments, from Zoe Saldaña's emotional win and 'Oz' opening to Kieran Culkin's baby wish

There were a lot of smiling faces at the Oscars but one had to stand out — Sean Baker saw his film “Anora” go home with the top film prize and he took four for himself. Its star Mikey Madison was...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says credit card info 'leaked on the dark web' in cyber attack

The Toronto Zoo says transaction data, including credit card information, was "leaked on the dark web" following a cyber attack more than a year ago. The zoo published a final update this weekend on...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Snowmobilers celebrate successful season

This was one of the best snowmobile seasons in a few years. David Zura checks in with avid enthusiasts about how they've been enjoying the snow.

12h ago

2:35
Slow warm up this week along with rain

A mix of sun and cloud as temperatures get closer to seasonal thanks to the arrival of southwest winds. Rain arrives on Tuesday

12h ago

2:27
Arab leaders to meet for 'Gaza Reconstruction Summit'

Arab leaders are set to host a summit Tuesday plans for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue takes a look at current efforts by the United Nations, and how Palestinians feel about returning home to piles of rubble.

2:51
After competition season nearly spoiled by fire, community rallies behind students

After a suspicious fire in Richmond Hill left performance art students without a home, families in the area got to work finding a place for them to practice as championships approached. David Zura explains.

2:32
Elimination Chamber caps off big weekend for wrestling fans

After fans packed Scotiabank Arena on Friday night for SmackDown, it was on to Rogers Centre on Saturday for the Elimination Chamber - the first major wrestling event at the dome in 23 years. Rob Leth helped get the fans all riled up.
More Videos