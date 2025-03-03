Serena Williams to hold ownership stake in WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

Tennis icon Serena Williams has joined the ownership group for the Toronto Tempo.

Williams will have a stake in the new WNBA franchise alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

The Tempo will take to the court next year and primarily play out of the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” Williams said in a release Monday.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

New court, new game



We’re thrilled to announce that @SerenaWilliams – legendary tennis

pro – has joined the team as the newest owner of the Toronto Tempo. pic.twitter.com/kRPYNvdoya — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) March 3, 2025

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles during her legendary career, made her professional debut in Canada in 1995. She played her final match during the US Open in 2022.

The 43-year-old will also “play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team,” according to the release.

“Serena is a champion,” Tempo president Teresa Resch added in the release. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world — and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring — we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

Williams’s investment is pending final approval from the WNBA.

The Tempo named Monica Wright Rogers as the team’s first general manager last month.