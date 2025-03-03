Crews respond to separate house fires across Toronto, injuries reported

The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm house fire in the Prince Philip Boulevard and Guildwood Parkway area of Scarborough at around 4:30 a.m. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 3, 2025 7:21 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 7:22 am.

Toronto fire crews responded to separate residential fires on Monday morning, and multiple people were treated for various injuries.

The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm house fire in the Prince Philip Boulevard and Guildwood Parkway area of Scarborough at around 4:30 a.m.

A woman suffered serious injuries, described as smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a second residential fire at 5 a.m. in the Doris Drive and St. Clair Avenue East area in East York.

Toronto Paramedic Services said two people were treated at the scene and not transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

