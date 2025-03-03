Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is ‘very, very far away’

Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2025 8:55 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 9:25 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects to keep receiving American support despite his recent fraught relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” Zelenskyy said late Sunday, referring to Washington’s support for the past three years of war.

“I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep aid flowing, he said at a briefing in Ukrainian before leaving London.

Zelenskyy publicly was upbeat despite recent diplomatic upheaval between Western countries that have been helping Ukraine with military hardware and financial aid. The turn of events is unwelcome for Ukraine, whose understrength army is having a hard time keep bigger Russian forces at bay.

The Ukrainian leader was in London to attend U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s effort to rally his European counterparts around continuing — and likely much increased — support for Ukraine from the continent amid political uncertainty in the U.S., and Trump’s overtures toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Europe is suspicious of Trump’s motives and strategy. Friedrich Merz, Germany’s likely next leader after the recent election, said Monday that he didn’t think last Friday’s Oval Office blow-up was spontaneous.

He said that he had watched the scene repeatedly. “My assessment is that it wasn’t a spontaneous reaction to interventions by Zelenskyy, but apparently an induced escalation in this meeting in the Oval Office,” Merz said.

He said that he was “somewhat astonished by the mutual tone,” but there has been “a certain continuity to what we are seeing from Washington at the moment” in recent weeks.

“I would advocate for us preparing to have to do a great, great deal more for our own security in the coming years and decades,” he said.

Even so, Merz said that he wanted to keep the trans-Atlantic relationship alive.

“I would also advocate doing everything to keep the Americans in Europe,” he said.

___

Geir Moulson contributed to this report from Berlin.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press






Top Stories

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

30m ago

Crews respond to separate house fires across Toronto, injuries reported

Toronto fire crews responded to separate residential fires on Monday morning, and multiple people were treated for various injuries. The Toronto Police Service said crews were notified of a two-alarm...

3h ago

Trudeau headed home from London after visiting King Charles, Europe security summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed back to Ottawa, after ending his London visit with an audience with King Charles. Trudeau was in London for a weekend security summit, making Canada the only...

1h ago

Vancouver producer Samantha Quan wins best picture Oscar for strip club Cinderella story ‘Anora’

"Anora,” a strip club Cinderalla story without the fairy tale ending, was crowned best picture at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Sean Baker’s gritty, Brooklyn-set screwball farce Hollywood’s...

10h ago

