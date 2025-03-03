Ultra-marathoner who first ran for his health, now going the distance for cancer research

Gavin Mauko began running in 2022 just to get a little healthier and shed a few pounds, but that spiraled into a love for the sport, as his race distances have only continued to grow.

Mauko has competed in many elite endurance competitions, including the Haliburton Forest Trail Race that spans 80km.

He now couples his runs with fundraising for the Terry Fox Foundation, after members of his family experienced battles with cancer. He strives to raise at least $1,500 per race.

Gavin Mauko – Ultra-marathoner

