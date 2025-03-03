Ultra-marathoner who first ran for his health, now going the distance for cancer research
Posted March 3, 2025 9:00 am.
Last Updated February 11, 2025 11:39 am.
Gavin Mauko began running in 2022 just to get a little healthier and shed a few pounds, but that spiraled into a love for the sport, as his race distances have only continued to grow.
Mauko has competed in many elite endurance competitions, including the Haliburton Forest Trail Race that spans 80km.
He now couples his runs with fundraising for the Terry Fox Foundation, after members of his family experienced battles with cancer. He strives to raise at least $1,500 per race.
Gavin Mauko – Ultra-marathoner
We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!