3 teens arrested in Victoria Park station stabbing

Police investigate after a man was stabbed at Victoria Park subway station bus bay on March 1, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 4, 2025 7:54 pm.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred in the bus bay at Victoria Park station.

Police were called to the station at Victoria Park Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the lower back.

The 44-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

On March 3, one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was identified and taken into custody. A day later, two others, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

All three are facing four charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The adult suspect has not been identified to protect the identities of the youths.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

4h ago

Commerce secretary says US likely to meet Canada and Mexico ‘in the middle’ on tariffs

After U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs rattled the economy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United Sates will likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle” with an announcement coming...

3h ago

Toronto residents concerned leftover snow, forecasted rain will lead to flooding

The leftovers from Toronto's snow storm are still piled high on the streets of flood-prone neighbourhoods like the Beaches and with rising temperatures and a rainstorm expected Wednesday, residents are...

11m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

4h ago

Commerce secretary says US likely to meet Canada and Mexico ‘in the middle’ on tariffs

After U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs rattled the economy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United Sates will likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle” with an announcement coming...

3h ago

Toronto residents concerned leftover snow, forecasted rain will lead to flooding

The leftovers from Toronto's snow storm are still piled high on the streets of flood-prone neighbourhoods like the Beaches and with rising temperatures and a rainstorm expected Wednesday, residents are...

11m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.

9h ago

1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

9h ago

1:11
'This is a very dumb thing to do': Trudeau delivers tariff response to Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that 25% tariffs on imported Canadian goods is a "very dumb thing to do." Trudeau also announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on American products.

10h ago

0:56
American liquor gets removed from LCBO shelves in Ontario

LCBO employees have pulled American liquor products from store shelves. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods.

9h ago

3:35
'The President has gone sideways': Ford lashes out at Trump over tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump after America imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Ford claims the tariffs are the singular work of Trump.

10h ago

More Videos