3 teens arrested in Victoria Park station stabbing

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred in the bus bay at Victoria Park station.

Police were called to the station at Victoria Park Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the lower back.

The 44-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

On March 3, one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was identified and taken into custody. A day later, two others, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

All three are facing four charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The adult suspect has not been identified to protect the identities of the youths.