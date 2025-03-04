Border officer union cites staffing shortfalls as Trump proceeds with tariff threats

A Canada Border Services Agency officer investigates a vehicle crossing at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 5:16 am.

OTTAWA — The federal union that represents Canada’s front-line customs and immigration officers says it’s worried about staffing levels at the Canada Border Services Agency as the country responds to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian products, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, are set to kick in Tuesday.

Despite Canada’s efforts to meet Trump’s demands to boost border security and launch a weeks-long diplomatic push by Canadian officials in Washington, Trump said Monday that the tariffs will take effect as planned.

Mark Weber, national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, said the agency is now short about 2,000 front-line officers.

Weber said the CBSA is short-staffed at some ports of entry and “desperately needs” another training centre.

“Currently, the CBSA only has the one training centre which can pump out under 600 new recruits a year, which is about what our attrition is,” he said. “With only that one training centre, it becomes really difficult to ever get your numbers up.”

The federal government website says the Canada Border Services Agency employs 17,226 public servants. Around 8,500 staff are front-line personnel.

In 2021, the CBSA had approximately 15,500 staff, including roughly 8,100 front-line employees. In 2012, the agency had around 13,000 employees and about 7,200 front-line officers.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said earlier this month the federal government needs to hire at least 2,000 border agents. He also said the CBSA’s powers should be extended to cover the entire border, not just border crossings — something the union has requested.

The union also has raised concerns about budget cuts as part of the government’s efforts to refocus federal spending.

The CBSA says it saw a net decrease in its allotment of $48.5 million between 2024 and 2025, mostly due to that government spending review.

Weber said he hopes the “renewed focus” on the border will encourage the government to increase staffing. While he said he’s optimistic about the government’s new $1.3-billion border plan, he added it’s not clear how much of the money will go to staffing.

Weber said CBSA’s current staffing has affected officers’ ability to perform searches.

“Our staffing levels have gotten to a point where really we’re kind of depending on technologies, self-declaration, things like that to hopefully interdict,” he said. “I think we need to kind of get back into the business of actually interacting face-to-face with travellers and doing those searches and asking questions.”

The CBSA website says that in the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ends this month, the government made 36,225 seizures of goods such as drugs and firearms. Seizures from the last few months have not yet been included in the data.

The agency reports that 62,055 seizures were made in 2023-24, 51,376 in 2022-23, 52,349 in 2021-22 and 75,291 in 2020-21.

Rebecca Purdy, a spokesperson for the CBSA, said the agency “remains vigilant in the interdiction of illegal drugs, such as fentanyl and the chemical precursors used in the production of illegal synthetic drugs, to ensure these harmful substances remain off the streets and out of Canadian communities.”

Weber said having more staff at the border would help show that Canada is serious about border security and would also lead to more seizures.

“I’ve visited ports of entry where there’ll be four people working where they tell me five (or) six years ago there were 12 of them,” he said. “You’ve got a lineup of trucks or a lineup of cars with four people there. How much searching are you actually doing?

“Hopefully (we) get to a point where officers never have to make that tough decision, where they have to let potential interdictions go because, simply, they don’t have the resources to deal with it.”

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect, as China takes aim at US farm exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations by the United...

3m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with up to 25 mm of rain on the way

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement through Tuesday and Wednesday due to significant rain passing through southern Ontario. Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms...

1h ago

'Thank you, Canada': Hundreds rally in Toronto for Ukraine after U.S. halts military aid

Hundreds of demonstrators took to Toronto's streets for a rally in support of Ukraine after the U.S. and President Donald Trump pulled all military aid for the country. A loud and clear message of "Stand...

1h ago

Top Stories

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect, as China takes aim at US farm exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations by the United...

3m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with up to 25 mm of rain on the way

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement through Tuesday and Wednesday due to significant rain passing through southern Ontario. Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms...

1h ago

'Thank you, Canada': Hundreds rally in Toronto for Ukraine after U.S. halts military aid

Hundreds of demonstrators took to Toronto's streets for a rally in support of Ukraine after the U.S. and President Donald Trump pulled all military aid for the country. A loud and clear message of "Stand...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Rain and mild temperatures expected this week

Mild temperatures are expected in Toronto this week alongside some potentially heavy rain. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:00
Markets tumble after Trump announces tariff plan

North American markets tumbled just minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would go ahead with his plan to place tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products on Tuesday. Sr. Business Analyst Mike Eppel looks at how bad the damage was.

9h ago

2:56
Post-election Ford comes out firing at Trump over tariffs

Removing American alcohol from LCBO shelves and cancelling the government contract with Elon Musk's Starlink are once again in play as counter measures. Mark McAllister has more on threats from the premier.

15h ago

2:12
Trump confirms tariffs happen Tuesday

Donald Trump says there's "no room" for Canada to reach a deal where we can avoid or delay American tariffs, set to happen Tuesday. This as the American president says he'll also levy tariffs on agricultural goods entering the US.

9h ago

2:15
Canadian government likely resigned to possibility of Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose 10% tariffs on Canadian energy and 25% tariffs on all other Canadian goods beginning Tuesday. Glen McGregor discusses how the Trudeau government will respond and how much it will cost consumers.

16h ago

More Videos