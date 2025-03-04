Davenport Road closed near Avenue due to high-rise fire

Davenport Road is closed in both directions near Avenue Road after a fire at a high-rise building.

Toronto Fire were called 250 Davenport Road just before 8 p.m.

Smoke was spotted by crews on the 24th floor and the fire was put out after they were able to breach the door of the unit involved.

They are currently clearing smoke from the floor and fire investigators have been called in.

No patients required treatment after the fire, Toronto EMS tells CityNews.