LeBron James becomes first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season, playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, centre, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, second from left, and forward Kawhi Leonard defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2025 11:02 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 11:24 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and post-season Tuesday night.

James surpassed the mark with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James got to 49,999 points Sunday night when he scored 17 while the Lakers beat the Clippers 108-102 for their sixth consecutive win.

The 40-year-old James already is the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity.

James reached 50,000 points deep into his 22nd season, which ties him with Vince Carter for the most played in NBA history. Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played 20 seasons, is second in NBA history with 44,149 combined points.

And while nearly every other NBA player who lasted to his late 30s finished at a fraction of his peak powers, James’ game shows no significant signs of decline in his 40s. He was named the NBA’s Western Conference player of the month earlier Tuesday after he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals in February while playing more than 35 minutes per game for the Lakers, who went 9-2 to surge into second place in the West.

James began Tuesday at third in NBA history with 1,547 regular-season games played, trailing only Robert Parish (1,611) and Abdul-Jabbar (1,560). If he stays healthy and elects to return for a record 23rd season, he will likely surpass Parish next winter.

James has also played in 287 post-season games, the most in NBA history. He became the league’s career playoff scoring leader on May 25, 2017, when he surpassed Michael Jordan’s total of 5,987 during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals game at Boston.

James then became the top scorer in regular-season history on Feb. 7, 2023, when he topped Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points during the Lakers’ game against Oklahoma City.

James’ prolific scoring is due in large part to his metronomic consistency. With his performance against the Clippers, he has scored at least 10 points in 1,277 consecutive games since Jan. 6, 2007 — by far the longest such streak in NBA history.

James’ player of the month award for February was his 41st, extending his own league record. He also became the oldest player to win the award, surpassing a 37-year-old Karl Malone in November 2000.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

6h ago

2 people injured in shooting at tow yard near The Stockyards

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting at a tow yard near The Stockyards. Toronto police were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of...

1m ago

Tow truck driver shot at Scarborough gas station

A tow truck driver has been shot at a Scarborough gas station late Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. The...

8m ago

Trump promises to keep up 'swift and unrelenting action' in speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding...

32m ago

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

6h ago

2 people injured in shooting at tow yard near The Stockyards

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting at a tow yard near The Stockyards. Toronto police were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of...

1m ago

Tow truck driver shot at Scarborough gas station

A tow truck driver has been shot at a Scarborough gas station late Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. The...

8m ago

Trump promises to keep up 'swift and unrelenting action' in speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.

12h ago

1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

12h ago

1:11
'This is a very dumb thing to do': Trudeau delivers tariff response to Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that 25% tariffs on imported Canadian goods is a "very dumb thing to do." Trudeau also announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on American products.

12h ago

0:56
American liquor gets removed from LCBO shelves in Ontario

LCBO employees have pulled American liquor products from store shelves. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods.

12h ago

3:35
'The President has gone sideways': Ford lashes out at Trump over tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump after America imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Ford claims the tariffs are the singular work of Trump.

13h ago

More Videos