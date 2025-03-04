Man arrested after investigation into suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction

Lucas Petrini, 34, of Toronto, was charged with 10 counts of fail to comply with a long-term supervision order and two counts of assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 4, 2025 4:48 pm.

Toronto police have charged a man after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction area.

Investigators say the incidents took place between February 13 and March 3, 2025 in the Annette Street and Pacific Avenue area and the Humberside Avenue and High Park area.

In the first instance, police say two children were walking near Annette and Pacific when they were approached by an unknown male who attempted to get their attention by calling out to them and allegedly asking them to accompany him to an unknown location.

The children ran away.

On March 1, two children were walking in the same area when they noticed a man following them.

“The male tapped one of the children on the shoulder and told them to accompany him,” a police release alleges. “Both children began shouting to attract attention. One of the children was able to run away. The male tried to block the second child’s path, but the child was able to run towards a passerby for assistance.”

In the latest incident, on March 3, police say a child was walking in the Humberside Avenue and High Park Avenue area and was approached by an unknown man who tapped the child on the shoulder and attempted to start a conversation with the child. The child pushed the man and ran away, police added.

On Tuesday, March 4, officers were patrolling the area when they spotted the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Lucas Petrini, 34, of Toronto, was charged with 10 counts of fail to comply with a long-term supervision order and two counts of assault.

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

1h ago

Commerce secretary says US likely to meet Canada and Mexico ‘in the middle’ on tariffs

After U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs rattled the economy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United Sates will likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle” with an announcement coming...

26m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

2h ago

Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation with new tariffs from Mexico, Canada and China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

28m ago

