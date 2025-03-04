Manitoba premier says U.S. alcohol being pulled from stores in retaliation to tariffs

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says alcohol products are being pulled from the shelves of provincial liquor stores.

The move, announced on social media, is in retaliation to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has said about six per cent of the Crown corporation’s alcohol products comes from the U.S.

That includes 409 spirits, 341 wines and dozens of other products.

Kinew has also promised help for people affected by economic fallout from the tariffs, such as deferred tax payments for businesses.

Workers have installed a giant Canadian flag on the front of the Manitoba legislative building.

A major agricultural group says the U.S. tariffs will harm farmers and consumers on both sides of the border.

Keystone Agricultural Producers says Manitoba’s agri-food exports were $9.28 billion last year, with 46 per cent going to the U.S.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press