Manitoba premier says U.S. alcohol being pulled from stores in retaliation to tariffs

Workers install a giant Canadian flag on the front of the Manitoba legislative building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. Premier Wab Kinew announced Tuesday that United States alcohol products are being pulled from Crown-owned Manitoba liquor stores in retaliation for tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by the U.S. government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 12:40 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says alcohol products are being pulled from the shelves of provincial liquor stores.

The move, announced on social media, is in retaliation to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has said about six per cent of the Crown corporation’s alcohol products comes from the U.S.

That includes 409 spirits, 341 wines and dozens of other products.

Kinew has also promised help for people affected by economic fallout from the tariffs, such as deferred tax payments for businesses.

Workers have installed a giant Canadian flag on the front of the Manitoba legislative building.

A major agricultural group says the U.S. tariffs will harm farmers and consumers on both sides of the border.

Keystone Agricultural Producers says Manitoba’s agri-food exports were $9.28 billion last year, with 46 per cent going to the U.S.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back again U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

updated

1m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

updated

32m ago

US tariffs take effect and Mexico, Canada and China retaliate with their own tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

28m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back again U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

updated

1m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

updated

32m ago

US tariffs take effect and Mexico, Canada and China retaliate with their own tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

28m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
President Trump says tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Trump announces 25% tariffs will hit Canada on Tuesday. Melissa Nakhavoly with the response from Canadian officials.

12h ago

2:26
Rain and mild temperatures expected this week

Mild temperatures are expected in Toronto this week alongside some potentially heavy rain. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:00
Markets tumble after Trump announces tariff plan

North American markets tumbled just minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would go ahead with his plan to place tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products on Tuesday. Sr. Business Analyst Mike Eppel looks at how bad the damage was.

12h ago

2:56
Post-election Ford comes out firing at Trump over tariffs

Removing American alcohol from LCBO shelves and cancelling the government contract with Elon Musk's Starlink are once again in play as counter measures. Mark McAllister has more on threats from the premier.

19h ago

2:12
Trump confirms tariffs happen Tuesday

Donald Trump says there's "no room" for Canada to reach a deal where we can avoid or delay American tariffs, set to happen Tuesday. This as the American president says he'll also levy tariffs on agricultural goods entering the US.

12h ago

More Videos