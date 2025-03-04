Man stabbed on TTC streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto police at the scene of stabbing on a TTC streetcar on Queen Street West near Dovercourt Road on March 4, 2025. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 4, 2025 2:08 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 2:46 pm.

Toronto Police say a man has been stabbed onboard a TTC streetcar.

It happened in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A suspect remains at large.

He’s described as a Black male, five foot ten, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket with an olive coloured hood, dark jeans and was carrying black plastic bags.

More to come

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

51m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

7m ago

Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation as Mexico, Canada and China impose tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

39m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged as a percentage of the price a buyer pays...

1h ago

