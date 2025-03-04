Man stabbed on TTC streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto Police say a man has been stabbed onboard a TTC streetcar.

It happened in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A suspect remains at large.

He’s described as a Black male, five foot ten, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket with an olive coloured hood, dark jeans and was carrying black plastic bags.

More to come