Man stabbed on TTC streetcar: Toronto police
Posted March 4, 2025 2:08 pm.
Last Updated March 4, 2025 2:46 pm.
Toronto Police say a man has been stabbed onboard a TTC streetcar.
It happened in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
A suspect remains at large.
He’s described as a Black male, five foot ten, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket with an olive coloured hood, dark jeans and was carrying black plastic bags.
More to come