‘Thank you, Canada’: Hundreds rally in Toronto for Ukraine after U.S. halts military aid

Hundreds of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Toronto following Donald Trump's fiery exchange with Ukraine’s president. Michelle Mackey reports.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michelle Mackey

Posted March 4, 2025 6:24 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 7:58 am.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to Toronto’s streets for a rally in support of Ukraine after the U.S. and President Donald Trump pulled all military aid for the country.

A loud and clear message of “Stand with Ukraine” was chanted by demonstrators marching from Yonge-Dundas Square to the U.S. consulate on University Avenue near Queen Street West in Toronto.

“We’re here to show the world that Ukraine does want peace because multiple politicians have claimed that Ukraine is not ready. We’ve been ready for peace since the beginning of the war,” said Mariia, the co-founder of Ukrainian Resistance Canada.

The march in Toronto comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was berated by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Trump during a tense meeting at the Oval Office, with Trump accusing Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III.”

On Monday, Trump’s administration announced a pause to U.S. military assistance. A White House official later said that Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal.

Demonstrators thank Canada for support of Ukraine

Speaking at the rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow came to Zelenskyy’s defense.

“He did not deserve the disrespect from the White House. It was just outrageous,” Chow said on Monday night. “Here’s a courageous man out there fighting for democracy, truth and justice.”

One demonstrator said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a “terrorist who’s killing people and who invaded a free country.”

Speaking at the rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow came to Zelenskyy’s defense. Photo: CityNews.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many world leaders who made public statements in support of Ukraine and Zelenskyy in the wake of the Oval Office meeting. Trudeau said it could lead to Canada joining a new military coalition to uphold an eventual peace in Ukraine, but the outgoing prime minister added that others will have to make such a decision.

“Vladimir Putin is a liar and a criminal, and cannot be trusted to keep his word in any way, shape or form. Because he has demonstrated time and time again that he will break any agreements,” Prime Minister Trudeau said Sunday.

On Monday night in Toronto, Mariia told CityNews that the demonstrators gathered mainly to “show our gratitude to Canada and all the international society’s support.”

“Thank you, Canada,” a group chanted.

The demonstration comes on the heels of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

